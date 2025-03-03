Ashes to go

New, colorful and a sign of hope

"40 pictures - 40 chances" is the theme of the new Lenten cloth in St. Mark's Church, conceived and artistically realized by pupils of the BORG Wolfsberg. "It is a sign of hope! The young people have chosen topics that concern them, from war to digital challenges. They asked themselves: What is good for me? What is not good for me? Because fasting doesn't mean giving up something in order to suffer, it means looking at things: Do I still need this? Is it good for me at all? Is it better to give it up? And this way of thinking opens up new opportunities," says Christoph Kranicki, the parish priest, who is delighted with the Lenten cloth created by classes 6B and 7C. The new Lenten cloth will be presented on Ash Wednesday at 5.30 pm in St. Mark's Church in Wolfsberg; the Holy Mass with the blessing of the ash cross will begin at 6 pm. Of course, this inspiring work can also be seen in the church every day until Holy Saturday.