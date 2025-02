From disaster to euphoria, anything is possible

Thursday lunchtime in Vienna-Hütteldorf, some supporters secure their tickets (especially for the Conference League clash against Borac Banja Luka), others stroll through the fan store in the Allianz Stadium. It is still the calm before the storm. At least that's the hope in green and white. Because so far, Rapids' offense is just a breeze. During the "Krone" visit to Hütteldorf, however, it is clear to see that the fans are far from writing Rapid off, and also trust coach Robert Klauß! Opinions range from "The team is a disaster" to "Hope dies last" and "With three wins, take a lot of euphoria into the championship group".