The next ÖSV generation blows for the big attack

The Swiss supremacy in the alpine ski circus is - from a red-white-red perspective - frightening. But what does the future hold? Can Austria soon strike back and overtake the Swiss, who won five gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the World Championships in Saalbach (ÖSV record: 2x gold, 3x silver, 2x bronze), as the number one skiing nation? And who has been able to assert themselves among the big names in recent years following their successes at the junior championships?