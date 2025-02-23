This is how many could leave

For the calculation, it was assumed that all of these teachers will retire at the earliest possible age of 62. The largest number of retirements is forecast for 2027 with 162, and the number is expected to reach a total of 687 by 2030. For SPÖ education spokesperson Doris Margreiter, this is reason enough to issue a warning: "Appropriate measures must be taken now to ensure that the pressure on existing special needs teachers does not become even greater. Otherwise our existing special needs teachers are in danger of burning out," Margreiter calls for a "personnel offensive".