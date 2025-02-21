Counterfeit money will soon be back to pre-pandemic levels

More than two million euro banknotes

This was followed by the 100 euro bill (2520 bills, 24.7 percent) and the 20 euro bill (2154 notes, 21.1 percent). If one compares the number of counterfeits in circulation (10,213) with the more than two million euro banknotes that were checked for authenticity and fitness for circulation by the OeNB, Geldservice Austria (GSA) and commercial banks in Austria in 2024, only one in 255,000 banknotes was actually a counterfeit, the OeNB emphasized.