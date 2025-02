Hunting fair shows high-tech instead of beautiful legs

"Ms. Wagenknecht is a permanent guest on talk shows - perhaps because she has better legs than me!" ranted Bavaria's Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) against his political rival just a few days ago. As he obviously doesn't have the aforementioned beautiful legs, Aiwanger tried to make himself heard elsewhere on Thursday shortly before the election: on stage in Salzburg at the opening of the "Hohe Jagd und Fischerei".