A look back at life in Neusiedl am See

It's happening again tonight. Under the motto 'A year goes through the country, a look back', footage of farming, leisure activities at the lake, the Calvary (which incidentally is 154 years old this year) and the Mexican settlement will be shown. The event will be hosted by Renghofer and Paul Rittsteuer. It starts at 7 pm, again at the Weinwerk Neusiedl am See. "We are expecting many interested people, the first time the hall was filled to capacity", say Franz Renghofer and Martin Pieber. Further dates are planned.