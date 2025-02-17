Historical films
A look back at life in Neusiedl am See
Franz Renghofer has been collecting old films about his home town, the Seewinkel and Lake Neusiedl for 50 years.
Franz Renghofer from Neusiedl am See has thousands of photos and 700 films ranging from two to three minutes to one hour and longer in his archive. He has collected everything that has to do with his home town, Lake Neusiedl or the Seewinkel region. He has already spent a lot of money on this and has bought films from the Austrian film archive and ORF.
Of course, there are also a number of historical treasures. For example, from the unrest when Burgenland became part of Austria or when the farmers in Apetlon demonstrated against the impending Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park.
"I've always been interested in the history of my homeland," he says. Because he likes to share his treasures, he is happy to make all permitted contributions available to the town archive.
"It is important that these things are preserved," he is convinced. In order to share the old memories with as many people as possible, the town archive has already held a film evening.
It's happening again tonight. Under the motto 'A year goes through the country, a look back', footage of farming, leisure activities at the lake, the Calvary (which incidentally is 154 years old this year) and the Mexican settlement will be shown. The event will be hosted by Renghofer and Paul Rittsteuer. It starts at 7 pm, again at the Weinwerk Neusiedl am See. "We are expecting many interested people, the first time the hall was filled to capacity", say Franz Renghofer and Martin Pieber. Further dates are planned.
