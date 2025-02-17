Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Historical films

A look back at life in Neusiedl am See

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 16:00

Franz Renghofer has been collecting old films about his home town, the Seewinkel and Lake Neusiedl for 50 years. 

0 Kommentare

Franz Renghofer from Neusiedl am See has thousands of photos and 700 films ranging from two to three minutes to one hour and longer in his archive. He has collected everything that has to do with his home town, Lake Neusiedl or the Seewinkel region. He has already spent a lot of money on this and has bought films from the Austrian film archive and ORF.

Franz Renghofer (left) and Martin Pieber (right) are looking forward to welcoming many interested people to the film evening. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Franz Renghofer (left) and Martin Pieber (right) are looking forward to welcoming many interested people to the film evening.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

Of course, there are also a number of historical treasures. For example, from the unrest when Burgenland became part of Austria or when the farmers in Apetlon demonstrated against the impending Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park.

"I've always been interested in the history of my homeland," he says. Because he likes to share his treasures, he is happy to make all permitted contributions available to the town archive.

Pretty girl with gladioli (Bild: zVg Renghofer)
Pretty girl with gladioli
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
The lake was always part of leisure activities in Neusiedl. (Bild: zVg Renghofer)
The lake was always part of leisure activities in Neusiedl.
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
The lake was always part of leisure time in Neusiedl. (Bild: zVg Renghofer)
The lake was always part of leisure time in Neusiedl.
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)
(Bild: zVg Renghofer)

"It is important that these things are preserved," he is convinced. In order to share the old memories with as many people as possible, the town archive has already held a film evening.

It's happening again tonight. Under the motto 'A year goes through the country, a look back', footage of farming, leisure activities at the lake, the Calvary (which incidentally is 154 years old this year) and the Mexican settlement will be shown. The event will be hosted by Renghofer and Paul Rittsteuer. It starts at 7 pm, again at the Weinwerk Neusiedl am See. "We are expecting many interested people, the first time the hall was filled to capacity", say Franz Renghofer and Martin Pieber. Further dates are planned. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf