Drexler: “I’m not struggling with fate”

"Krone": You are taking on a new USA project for the Federation of Austrian Industries and the Chamber of Commerce. What will your task be?

Christopher Drexler: The USA is one of the most important export markets. There is a lot of upheaval and it is now a matter of finding out what the new administration is planning. As part of the new project, which I am leading as a consultant, I will establish contacts with think tanks and economic decision-makers.