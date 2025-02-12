Vorteilswelt
With rental car

16-year-old flees from police after accident

12.02.2025 07:00

What a 16-year-old from Linz did on Tuesday evening was irresponsible and dangerous. The young man fled from the police after a property damage accident. In the end it turned out that the car didn't belong to him and he didn't have a driver's license either.

On Tuesday evening at around 7.50 p.m., the police were informed of a traffic accident involving damage to property and a hit-and-run on the A7 northbound. The woman reporting the accident, a 35-year-old off-duty policewoman, pursued the driver and always passed on the current location to the state control center. A police patrol in the vicinity was able to locate the vehicle at the Waldeggstraße exit in the direction of the train station.

False driver's license shown
An attempt was made to stop the man at the Postcenter entrance. However, he continued to flee in the direction of Stockhofstraße, but did not get far. At the junction of Stockhofstraße and Beethovenstraße, the guy crashed his car and fled on foot. However, he was caught a short time later. The 16-year-old from Linz stated that he had borrowed the car from a friend and had shown him a driver's license. However, he had already disposed of this false driver's license.

The alleged friend, a 19-year-old from the Linz-Land district, confirmed the 16-year-old's statements. However, the car in question belonged to a rental car company. He did not know that the driver involved in the accident did not have a driver's license. No one was injured and the rental car company was informed of the incident. Several administrative charges followed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

