With rental car
16-year-old flees from police after accident
What a 16-year-old from Linz did on Tuesday evening was irresponsible and dangerous. The young man fled from the police after a property damage accident. In the end it turned out that the car didn't belong to him and he didn't have a driver's license either.
On Tuesday evening at around 7.50 p.m., the police were informed of a traffic accident involving damage to property and a hit-and-run on the A7 northbound. The woman reporting the accident, a 35-year-old off-duty policewoman, pursued the driver and always passed on the current location to the state control center. A police patrol in the vicinity was able to locate the vehicle at the Waldeggstraße exit in the direction of the train station.
False driver's license shown
An attempt was made to stop the man at the Postcenter entrance. However, he continued to flee in the direction of Stockhofstraße, but did not get far. At the junction of Stockhofstraße and Beethovenstraße, the guy crashed his car and fled on foot. However, he was caught a short time later. The 16-year-old from Linz stated that he had borrowed the car from a friend and had shown him a driver's license. However, he had already disposed of this false driver's license.
The alleged friend, a 19-year-old from the Linz-Land district, confirmed the 16-year-old's statements. However, the car in question belonged to a rental car company. He did not know that the driver involved in the accident did not have a driver's license. No one was injured and the rental car company was informed of the incident. Several administrative charges followed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.