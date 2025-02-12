16-year-old flees from police after accident

False driver's license shown

An attempt was made to stop the man at the Postcenter entrance. However, he continued to flee in the direction of Stockhofstraße, but did not get far. At the junction of Stockhofstraße and Beethovenstraße, the guy crashed his car and fled on foot. However, he was caught a short time later. The 16-year-old from Linz stated that he had borrowed the car from a friend and had shown him a driver's license. However, he had already disposed of this false driver's license.