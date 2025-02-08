Kickl calls for Europe to follow Trump’s USA blueprint

The last election results in Austria also made this clear, according to Herbert Kickl: "The citizens of our country want change, a policy that identifies solely with the interests of its own people and is geared towards them. And that is exactly what we stand for." This change is not only happening in Austria. Everywhere in Europe, people are rising up against the paternalism of EU centralists and left-wing ideologues, according to the FPÖ party leader.