Walchi knows how to win World Championship gold in the downhill. In 2003 in St. Moritz, Michael Walchhofer raced to victory with bib number 31. Up to 2.44 million (!) Austrians watched on TV at the time, and it is still one of the most-watched broadcasts in ORF history. 22 years later, the hotelier from Zauchensee was there live as a fan and star guest at Austria's home World Championships.