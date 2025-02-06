Crooked real estate deal or smear campaign

Those responsible reject accusations

The opposition, above all the Greens and the Freedom Party, are furious: "This is the worst deal Dornbirn has ever done," FPÖ city councillor Christoph Waibel told the newspaper VN. And what do those responsible in the city, first and foremost Mayor Andrea Kaufmann, have to say about the accusations? They are absolutely "unfounded" and are due to the "worst election campaign methods" of the FPÖ and the Greens. For example, it was false that the side agreement had been made in secret: "All agreements were examined by the Green-led audit committee and brought to the attention of the entire city council." In addition, the renegotiations were to the benefit of the city: "Thanks to good and constructive discussions with the landowners, the city subsequently received an improved unilateral extension option that can be exercised by the city council. And due to high inflation, two discount agreements were reached, which resulted in major savings for the city." Furthermore, it is incorrect that the payments have been flowing since 2021: "The payments have been flowing since 2023 - as decided by the city council." And the accusation that the owners are close to the Dornbirn ÖVP is "impertinent and has no basis whatsoever".