World Ski Championships 2025
Piste kibitzers are close to the stars in Saalbach
Whether on the edge of the course, at public viewing in a hut or from the comfort of a hotel balcony, fans at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm don't always have to be in the finish stadium.
Gerhard Greifeneder secured his tickets for six World Championship races weeks ago. However, the man from Linz preferred to enjoy the opening competition on Tuesday on the balcony of his hotel room with his partner Edith Venzel. "I have a great view of the slope from there, I've even got binoculars with me," he said, beaming with the sun. He had almost the entire slope in his field of vision. "The TV in the hotel room was also on, so I didn't miss a thing. My wife and I were thrilled."
Hours earlier, large crowds had already formed along the women's race course. Ski fans from all over the world pulled out their cell phones and eagerly took photos. After all, the first women's downhill training took place on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of spectators on the slopes were up close and personal when Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami set the fastest time.
Among the onlookers were the two brothers Lars and Ole Koch from Hamburg. "It's unbelievable how they throw themselves down there. We're here to ski, not just because of the World Ski Championships. But it's insane," they both agreed.
"It's really spectacular right next to the piste"
Not far from the German holidaymakers, the Hehenberger family from Amstetten were cheering on their skiing heroes. "We booked our rooms for the World Championships last year. We'll also be watching the races in the finish stadium, but it's also really spectacular right next to the piste," said dad Hubert. Son Johannes, a big ski fan himself, was enthusiastic: "I like Marco Schwarz best. He'll win a medal," he said firmly.
The Winkleralm is located right next to the men's and women's race courses. They have come up with something special for the World Ski Championships. All the races can be seen on an LED screen - including the best view of the slopes. Waitress Tanja Hartl: "I'm here especially for the World Championships to work, it's just cool." On Tuesday, former world champion Elisabeth Görgl mingled with the guests at the Alm public viewing.
