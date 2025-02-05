Piste kibitzers are close to the stars in Saalbach

Gerhard Greifeneder secured his tickets for six World Championship races weeks ago. However, the man from Linz preferred to enjoy the opening competition on Tuesday on the balcony of his hotel room with his partner Edith Venzel. "I have a great view of the slope from there, I've even got binoculars with me," he said, beaming with the sun. He had almost the entire slope in his field of vision. "The TV in the hotel room was also on, so I didn't miss a thing. My wife and I were thrilled."