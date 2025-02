“This feels like coming home”

Jörg Siebenhandl's recent transfer to Admira showed just how fast-moving and unpredictable the soccer business can be. Because LASK had permanently recalled cooperation player Lukas Jungwirth, but two-goalkeeper Verwüster (cruciate ligament rupture) is out until the end of the season, they were forced to act. "If Luki hadn't come back, there would have been no need. But I'm very grateful that they thought of me," said Siebendhandl, most recently back-up goalkeeper in Linz. "It's been a while since I've worn the jersey." Nine years to be precise.