“Then we can also surpass ourselves …”

"Krone": Marko, you've been preaching for weeks and months that you're fast ...

Marko Pfeifer: That's true - and there's definitely an upward trend, which makes me very optimistic. The guys are knocking on the door and have moved even closer to the podiums in the last few races. Everyone I have nominated is in very good form. And I don't think it's naive to say that we have a chance of winning a medal in every discipline.