ÖAMTC range test
Only one in 25 e-cars arrives without recharging!
Following in the footsteps of the Norwegian motorists' association NAF, the ÖAMTC has now also carried out a range test with electric cars - not on the road, however, but on the test bench.
For the current study in cooperation with the ADAC, 25 long-distance electric cars, i.e. vehicles with a WLTP range of at least 500 kilometers, were tested. In order to create exactly the same conditions, all vehicles were sent to the test bench of the ADAC test laboratory on a simulated 580-kilometre stretch of freeway between Munich and Berlin (including realistic traffic conditions, inclines, declines, etc.).
As there is naturally no airstream on the test bench, the test bench rollers were each subjected to the air resistance of the candidates specified by the manufacturer.
The most important results: Only one vehicle, the Mercedes EQS 450+, managed to cover the entire distance on a single battery charge. "It is also remarkable that this car can be recharged for over 300 kilometers in 20 minutes. And: at just 20.4 kWh/100 km, its long-distance consumption is lower than that of any other vehicle in the test," summarizes ÖAMTC technician Christian Klejna.
The luxury-class saloon was therefore awarded a "very good" and is the clear winner of the test, ahead of the Porsche Taycan, which was also rated "very good" and scored points with its low consumption (21.4 kWh/100 km) and excellent charging performance (370 kilometers in 20 minutes). Its range with a full battery: 504 kilometers.
More or less suitable for long distances
None of the vehicles tested were found to be unsuitable for long-distance driving in winter: All cars can be driven for at least two hours under the challenging test conditions before a charging stop is necessary - which is why no candidate was rated as "not sufficient".
On the other hand, there were several "sufficient": "The consumption of some vehicles was so high at around 30 kWh/100 km that they had to be recharged three times on the simulated test route in order to reach the target. This category includes the Volvo EC40 SM ER, the Peugeot e-3008 version 210 and - bringing up the rear - the MG 4 ER, whose consumption is driven up by weaknesses in the heating system in particular."
Tesla as an affordable travel alternative
The long-distance models from Lucid (Air Grand Touring AWD), VW (ID.7 Pro S), NIO (ET5 LR), Tesla (Model 3 MR RWD) and Audi (E-tron S GT quattro) were rated as "good". At just under 45,000 euros, the Tesla is a comparatively inexpensive alternative, as are the Cupra Born VZ and Skoda Enyaq Coupé 85, which were rated "satisfactory". "The bottom line is that the Tesla covers the 580 kilometers in winter with a 20-minute charging stop, while the other two vehicles require two stops," explains Klejna.
It's all a question of price
Generally speaking, long ranges come at a price, says the expert: "The top three in the test - but also some of the somewhat weaker candidates - cost six-figure sums. In return, there is a lot of luxury and batteries with over 100 kWh - but you should think carefully about whether this is really necessary for your own driving profile, given the high costs.
The battery in cheaper vehicles is usually smaller, but they often score points for fuel consumption." Incidentally, the price range for the long-distance e-cars tested here ranges from around 43,000 to just under 130,000 euros.
Cold test in Norway
Independently of this long-distance test at high speeds and under laboratory conditions, a practical test was also recently carried out: At the "El Prix" in Norway, under the direction of the local partner club NAF, it was tested how far 24 current e-cars can travel in real-life operation - and how big the difference is compared to the manufacturer's specifications.
In the Scandinavian winter - driven on a varied, sometimes mountainous route and at a comparatively low speed (max. 110 km/h) - none of the vehicles reached the specified mileage. However, the range was wide: while the Polestar 3 managed 537 instead of the advertised 560 kilometers under these conditions, the Peugeot e-3008 only managed 347 instead of 510 kilometers - which corresponds to a deviation of minus 32 percent.
