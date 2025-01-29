FPÖ/ÖVP: Refugees are allowed to go to the doctor less often

Do the ideas also hold up under European law?

As the "Krone" has now learned from negotiating circles, the negotiators are working on a new model: the FPÖ and ÖVP want to make it more difficult for refugees to access medical services. The details are still being fine-tuned. They are also examining whether the ideas are in line with European law. A legal opinion has been commissioned. Currently, asylum seekers in Austria automatically receive access to the entire range of services offered by the e-card. This is now set to change.