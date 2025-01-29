Tougher asylum policy
FPÖ/ÖVP: Refugees are allowed to go to the doctor less often
The FPÖ and ÖVP are working on a plan to reduce access to the healthcare system for refugees. Only those who show a willingness to integrate should receive the full scope of the e-card.
Using all possible means to reduce asylum numbers will be a core mission of the blue-black coalition. However, differences of opinion on this point are not to be expected, as was the case with a possible bank levy.
Do the ideas also hold up under European law?
As the "Krone" has now learned from negotiating circles, the negotiators are working on a new model: the FPÖ and ÖVP want to make it more difficult for refugees to access medical services. The details are still being fine-tuned. They are also examining whether the ideas are in line with European law. A legal opinion has been commissioned. Currently, asylum seekers in Austria automatically receive access to the entire range of services offered by the e-card. This is now set to change.
Asylum seekers will now only have limited access to the healthcare system - i.e. only emergency care. In addition, a small amount is to be deducted from asylum seekers' basic benefits for emergency medical care. "In this way, asylum seekers also pay into the healthcare system," explains one negotiator. Another hoped-for effect: Austria's overburdened healthcare system should get more breathing space thanks to this measure.
As soon as a refugee has been granted asylum status, healthcare is to be linked to certain integration criteria. In this way, an incentive system is to be installed. Anyone who willingly integrates will be upgraded to a better level of healthcare.
The plan: making Austria less attractive as a country of asylum
The tactic behind this plan is obvious: the more difficult everyday life becomes for refugees in this country, the less attractive Austria should become as a country of asylum. After all, increasing the number of deportations is a far more protracted process than introducing payment cards and reducing healthcare services. If you look at Germany, a similar model exists there. Asylum seekers only receive a limited range of medical services for the first 36 months.
They are only entitled to emergency care. Even chronic illnesses are not treated. Exceptions are made for pregnant women. The status improves if asylum seekers have been in Germany for more than 36 months.
