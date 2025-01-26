Municipal elections in Lower Austria
For the ÖVP, it’s not just about votes
In 2020, the ÖVP still called it the "mother of all elections". Five years later, the mayoral party in the black heartland is no longer just fighting for every office and every vote, but also for its nimbus as the most powerful party organization in Austria. In the 568 local council elections, the ÖVP is once again threatened with heavy losses.
"There is a lot at stake," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, at the start of the election campaign in January 2023 in front of her party colleagues shortly before the state parliamentary elections. Around two years and three elections with major losses of votes later, her statement is perhaps even more true than ever this Sunday. And precisely at the "mother of all elections" for all those who support the ÖVP in Lower Austria. The local council elections in the black heartland of Lower Austria.
1.3 million eligible voters
More than a quarter of all 2092 municipalities in Austria are electing a new municipal body, 1.3 million are eligible to vote. In 451 of the 568 municipalities, the all-powerful ÖVP is still in charge - for now. A number that is likely to decrease. Internally, the loss of more than one local councillor per municipality is expected, as well as the loss of some mayors, who will be elected after a delay and, unlike in other federal states, not directly. There is a threat of real losses, grumpy committee members and political personnel debates.
SPÖ likely to stagnate at best
And this is despite the fact that the political map will still be deep black at the end of election day and the SPÖ, as the second strongest party in the last round, will at best only be able to maintain its result. The ÖVP is likely to lose, as it has in every other election since the provincial parliamentary elections, primarily to the Freedom Party, which has recently made strong gains in every election under provincial party leader Udo Landbauer.
The controversial former FPÖ state councillor Gottfried Waldhäusl has just as good a chance of becoming mayor in his municipality as the blue secretary general Christian Hafenecker. The former wants to create a political monument for himself in the otherwise pitch-black Waldviertel. The latter is also being considered as a minister under the blue-black government.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.