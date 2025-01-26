For the ÖVP, it’s not just about votes

SPÖ likely to stagnate at best

And this is despite the fact that the political map will still be deep black at the end of election day and the SPÖ, as the second strongest party in the last round, will at best only be able to maintain its result. The ÖVP is likely to lose, as it has in every other election since the provincial parliamentary elections, primarily to the Freedom Party, which has recently made strong gains in every election under provincial party leader Udo Landbauer.