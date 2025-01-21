Vorteilswelt
Promised, broken

What remains of the blue-black election programs

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 13:01

"Relieve the burden on car drivers and commuters" and "With us, there will be no new mass taxes". Who said it? That's right: various high-ranking representatives of the soon-to-be blue-black coalition. Not just once and not so long ago. Now that the negotiations are underway and the pressure to cut costs, things look different. A comparison of the austerity package and election programs shows just how much ...

"No new taxes" was the motto of the FPÖ and ÖVP during the election campaign - in the end, the Black Party's insistence on this even led to the break-up of the Zuckerl coalition. Before the election, the Blue Party promised between 15 and 20 billion euros in tax relief for citizens, while the ÖVP promised twelve to 15 billion. 

And after the election? An austerity package worth over six billion euros is on the table, around 70 percent of which will be paid for by the broad mass of Austrians - is all this possible without breaking the promises made during the election campaign? No, as a detailed look at the page-long election programs of the coalition partners shows. 

Porträt von Teresa Spari
Teresa Spari
