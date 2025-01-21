Promised, broken
What remains of the blue-black election programs
"Relieve the burden on car drivers and commuters" and "With us, there will be no new mass taxes". Who said it? That's right: various high-ranking representatives of the soon-to-be blue-black coalition. Not just once and not so long ago. Now that the negotiations are underway and the pressure to cut costs, things look different. A comparison of the austerity package and election programs shows just how much ...
"No new taxes" was the motto of the FPÖ and ÖVP during the election campaign - in the end, the Black Party's insistence on this even led to the break-up of the Zuckerl coalition. Before the election, the Blue Party promised between 15 and 20 billion euros in tax relief for citizens, while the ÖVP promised twelve to 15 billion.
And after the election? An austerity package worth over six billion euros is on the table, around 70 percent of which will be paid for by the broad mass of Austrians - is all this possible without breaking the promises made during the election campaign? No, as a detailed look at the page-long election programs of the coalition partners shows.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.