Burgenland poker: Doskozil announces roadmap
The absolute majority achieved by the SPÖ in Burgenland in 2020 has been history since Sunday. Nevertheless, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil is in the comfortable position of being able to choose from three partners - the FPÖ, ÖVP and Greens. And all three parties have already offered themselves as coalition partners. On Monday, Doskozil announced his timetable for the next few days.
Doskozil wants to decide by next Monday with whom he will enter into government negotiations. This week, he will hold initial talks with all parties represented in the state parliament and then discuss the main issues internally on Saturday before announcing his decision, he announced on Monday ahead of a state party committee meeting.
"Preliminary sounding"
As a kind of "preliminary sounding out", he will sit down for one-on-one talks with the leading candidates of the ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens in the coming days. "We are holding talks with everyone," Doskozil stated - including the Freedom Party.
At an internal meeting on Saturday, the most important topics and future priorities will be determined. The decision on a potential coalition partner will then be made and announced on Monday.
SPÖ must reduce government team
He will discuss this procedure with his party colleagues at the board meeting on Monday and there will probably also be discussions about personnel, Doskozil said on arrival. After all, the SPÖ now has fewer mandates and the government team will also be reduced in size because it will have to make room for a coalition partner. He has not yet decided who that will be. He has always been able to trust his team and it has "worked well", he said.
ÖVP leader Sagartz remains in office despite loss
The ÖVP also discussed the results of the regional elections on Monday. Afterwards, top candidate Christian Sagartz made it clear that he will remain in office despite the loss. Interesting: Sagartz also cited his own federal party and its about-turn towards coalition negotiations with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl as reasons for the election debacle.
