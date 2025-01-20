Burgenland poker: Doskozil announces roadmap

SPÖ must reduce government team

He will discuss this procedure with his party colleagues at the board meeting on Monday and there will probably also be discussions about personnel, Doskozil said on arrival. After all, the SPÖ now has fewer mandates and the government team will also be reduced in size because it will have to make room for a coalition partner. He has not yet decided who that will be. He has always been able to trust his team and it has "worked well", he said.