With the NÖ-Card
Excursionists give the tourism balance sheet a big boost
Abbeys and castles, nature parks and adventure worlds, mountain and toboggan runs - Lower Austria is always worth a trip. The Lower Austria Card has been a special incentive for short trips to the wide open countryside for years. Last year, it was used 1,514,567 times.
The blue and yellow card in credit card format is a tourist powerhouse. It opens the doors to more than 350 excursion destinations in Lower Austria and even beyond. The Lower Austria Card is therefore an essential cornerstone of the tourism strategy in the wide province. The aim is to make the region between Enns and Leitha an attractive experience for day visitors.
Growth of 19 percent
The success of these plans can now be measured in figures: from April to the end of 2024 alone, the Lower Austria Card was used for 1.5 million excursions. "That's already an increase of 19 percent compared to the same period a year earlier," says Governor Johann Mikl-Leitner, pleased with the brisk demand. And the current Lower Austrian Card season is still just under two and a half months away.
Excursions as a short vacation
Michael Duscher, Managing Director of NÖ-Werbung, confirms that not only one-day guests are attracted by the constantly growing range of excursion destinations: "Almost 28 percent of excursionists extend their trip to Lower Austria with an overnight stay." This further strengthens the local tourism balance.
From garden experiences to animal adventures
The top-booked excursion destinations of the past year prove that there is something for every taste among the offers that can be used with the Lower Austria Card: the Kittenberg Adventure Gardens were the clear number one with more than 50,000 visitors, followed by the Schneebergbahn and the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel. The Eisgreißler adventure park in the Bucklige Welt, the Rex cable car, the Marchfeld castles, the Bürgeralpe, the Tulln gardens and the Haag zoo were also among the best.
