Excursionists give the tourism balance sheet a big boost

From garden experiences to animal adventures

The top-booked excursion destinations of the past year prove that there is something for every taste among the offers that can be used with the Lower Austria Card: the Kittenberg Adventure Gardens were the clear number one with more than 50,000 visitors, followed by the Schneebergbahn and the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel. The Eisgreißler adventure park in the Bucklige Welt, the Rex cable car, the Marchfeld castles, the Bürgeralpe, the Tulln gardens and the Haag zoo were also among the best.