Mobilization gets underway
All parties already in full battle mode
Voters, the grassroots and the functionaries are already being sworn in for April 27, 2025. The first street campaigns and district tours have already begun. Because now it's all about mobilizing.
The shock among the opposition parties lasted only a short time after Mayor Michael Ludwig's (SPÖ) offensive quick-fire decision to hold elections in Vienna on April 27. Now the city suddenly finds itself in the middle of an intense election campaign.
The first clues were given early on: on Wednesday, at the New Year's reception of the Social Democratic Trade Unionists (FSG), Ludwig got his comrades in the mood for the "decisive year 2025". The first slogan has also already been decided: "Now it's all about Vienna." On Thursday evening, the SPÖ held its first street campaign in the inner city. While the party, for example in Donaustadt, is still urgently looking for election observers: "Please respond quickly."
The ÖVP wants to return to the city government after 25 years
The Vienna People's Party launched its pre-election campaign in December under the slogan "Vienna, 2025 will be your year!". The message: "After 25 years of looking the other way under the SPÖ, the Greens and, most recently, the NEOS, finally deliver solutions to the city's pressing problems." In other words: Karl Mahrer and the ÖVP should join the city government. The blessing for this was traditionally obtained in St. Stephen's Cathedral from cathedral priest Toni Faber - with strength and motivation for the tasks ahead. Next Monday, the party base and officials will also be sworn in for the election.
The Vienna Greens have already been busy beating the election drum for days - at least on social media. That's because the first images of top candidate Judith Pühringer have been circulating there. After all, the aim is to increase the low level of awareness. The Green list will then be elected at the provincial assembly, which is scheduled to take place on February 22. Co-party leader Peter Kraus is known to have landed in second place on the list when the top candidate was announced at the end of November.
The Freedom Party kicked off its unofficial election campaign this week with the "Fairness" tour. In the Per-Albin-Hansson estate in Favoriten. Allegedly 300 visitors dropped by. From now on, FPÖ leader and top candidate of the Blue Party, Dominik Nepp, wants to tour all districts in the city. The tour will continue on Monday in Seestadt, Donaustadt. With free goulash and mulled cider.
The Neos' motto was "100 days until the Vienna elections". First, however, Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr still has to be chosen as the lead candidate. The process is taking place as usual: With an open, three-stage primary. First the citizens vote, then the board, and finally the Neos decide at a general meeting. The date for this has not yet been set, but it will take place well in advance, according to the Pinks. The district tour with Neos club leader Bettina Emmerling will then start on Monday in Neubau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.