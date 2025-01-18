All parties already in full battle mode

The ÖVP wants to return to the city government after 25 years

The Vienna People's Party launched its pre-election campaign in December under the slogan "Vienna, 2025 will be your year!". The message: "After 25 years of looking the other way under the SPÖ, the Greens and, most recently, the NEOS, finally deliver solutions to the city's pressing problems." In other words: Karl Mahrer and the ÖVP should join the city government. The blessing for this was traditionally obtained in St. Stephen's Cathedral from cathedral priest Toni Faber - with strength and motivation for the tasks ahead. Next Monday, the party base and officials will also be sworn in for the election.