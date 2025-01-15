Pension cuts: “Work must be worthwhile!”

Finally, reader hades67 notes something that was quickly lost in the discussion: the ideas for possible cuts are only ideas for the time being. The FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators are planning to present their budget for 2025 in more detail in the coming days. Until then, the comments remain just a warning to the negotiators. If the plans actually become reality, the government could have already lost a lot of trust before it has even taken office.