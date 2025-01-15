"Krone" reader response
Pension cuts: “Work must be worthwhile!”
A drastic step that could affect seven million people is now being circulated as a possible austerity measure by the FPÖ and ÖVP: a suspension of pension account increases. This idea has also caused a stir in the "Krone" community. We would like to present the best comments.
One thing is clear: Austria must make savings. Specifically, over six billion euros must be saved for the 2025 budget alone. In addition to subsidies and cuts in ministries, there is now also talk of a significant cut in the pension system. The increases in pension accounts for 2025 could be suspended completely. This would mean that they would already have an impact on the budget for the current year.
Before possible restructuring measures can be discussed, many readers first need to take stock. The future austerity measures are based on the existing budget deficit of the previous black-green coalition. Reader Triskele notes that anger about future measures should not be directed primarily at the future government, but at the past one.
However, if the planned cuts are actually implemented, this anger is likely to quickly spread to the next government.
For many readers, suspending the inflation adjustment for pension accounts stands in absolute contrast to the slogan "Work must pay!", which was often invoked before the election. According to reader WerWeissWas, a suspension would affect precisely those who actually pay into the system, while minimum pensioners would be largely spared the effects.
"The system as a whole is not financially viable!"
For some readers, the current discussion completely misses the real problem anyway. They are calling for fundamental, far-reaching reforms to the pension system.
It is clear that the system in its current form cannot function in the long term if the number of people entering the labor market each year is lower than the number of people leaving the system to retire. In addition, life expectancy is constantly increasing. Many readers note that the system in its current form cannot possibly be financed in the future.
Wir haben ja einen Wert nämlich 65 als Antrittsalter, tatsächlich liegt der Durchsnitt bei 59,4 Jahren. Das wird und kann sich nicht ausgehen, da sind Versäumnisse vergangener Regierungen mit verantwortlich Irgendwann wird eine Regierung die heiße Kartoffel Erhöhung des Antrittsalters angehen und dafür wahrscheinlich einiges aushalten müssen.
Wie soll das in 20-30 Jahren funktionieren, wenn auf jeden Pensionisten ein Arbeiter kommt? Das ist absurd!
Man schaue nach Norwegen, wo das Geld im Staatsfond verwaltet wird. Oder nach Amerika, wo jeder in seinen 401k einzahlt und so das Geld am Markt investiert.
Mit "Gruppe 1 zahlt ein und Gruppe 2 nimmt raus" können sich alle in Zukunft sowieso drauf einstellen, dass es nie wieder auch nur eine einzige Erhöhung gibt und alle, die nicht privat vorsorgen wollen/können am Hungertuch nagen.
Finally, reader hades67 notes something that was quickly lost in the discussion: the ideas for possible cuts are only ideas for the time being. The FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators are planning to present their budget for 2025 in more detail in the coming days. Until then, the comments remain just a warning to the negotiators. If the plans actually become reality, the government could have already lost a lot of trust before it has even taken office.
What do you think about the possible savings in the pension system? What measures would have to be taken to safeguard pensions without penalizing those who finance the system? Do you have any suggestions for more far-reaching reforms? We look forward to your comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
