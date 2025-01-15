Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" reader response

Pension cuts: “Work must be worthwhile!”

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 18:00

A drastic step that could affect seven million people is now being circulated as a possible austerity measure by the FPÖ and ÖVP: a suspension of pension account increases. This idea has also caused a stir in the "Krone" community. We would like to present the best comments.

0 Kommentare

One thing is clear: Austria must make savings. Specifically, over six billion euros must be saved for the 2025 budget alone. In addition to subsidies and cuts in ministries, there is now also talk of a significant cut in the pension system. The increases in pension accounts for 2025 could be suspended completely. This would mean that they would already have an impact on the budget for the current year. 

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)

"Whatever the cost."
Before possible restructuring measures can be discussed, many readers first need to take stock. The future austerity measures are based on the existing budget deficit of the previous black-green coalition. Reader Triskele notes that anger about future measures should not be directed primarily at the future government, but at the past one.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Triskele
Jede Sparmaßnahme ist eine Katastrophe für den, den sie trifft. Der Zorn sollte sich jedoch nicht gegen jene richten, die jetzt Sparmaßnahmen ergreifen sondern gegen jene, die diese Situation herbeigeführt haben. Koste es was es wolle ...
Upvotes:47
Downvotes:20
Benutzer Avatar
taxeman
Das Budgetloch haben bekannte Regierungen/ Fraktionen/Politiker aufgerissen. Warum beschwert sich bei denen keiner. Den Scherbenhaufen aufzuräumen ist keine leichte Sache.,- Abwarten wie die Konsolidierungen am Ende der Verhandlungen aussehen.
Upvotes:6
Downvotes:7
Benutzer Avatar
denker67
Sparen ist natürlich unangenehm, aber die Fehler wurden schon vor vielen Jahren gemacht, das muss leider gesagt werden. Darum wäre es umso wichtiger, die Vollversorgung für Leute zu kürzen oder abzuschaffen, die in unsere Systeme noch nichts eingezahlt haben.
Upvotes:24
Downvotes:4

"Work must be worthwhile!"
 However, if the planned cuts are actually implemented, this anger is likely to quickly spread to the next government.

For many readers, suspending the inflation adjustment for pension accounts stands in absolute contrast to the slogan "Work must pay!", which was often invoked before the election. According to reader WerWeissWas, a suspension would affect precisely those who actually pay into the system, while minimum pensioners would be largely spared the effects.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
WerWeissWas
Die Pensionen anzutasten geht nicht ... das würde nur dazu führen, dass alljene die über die Mindestpension hinaus was bekommen könnten, abgezockt werden. Wer das macht, macht sich seeeeeeehr unbeliebt!
Upvotes:19
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
ATStaatsbuerger
„Arbeit muss sich lohnen“ das war damit gemeint liebe FPÖ und ÖVP Verhandler?
Upvotes:20
Downvotes:2
Benutzer Avatar
Interessant
FPÖ - Arbeit muss sich wieder lohnen. Irgendsowas habe ich auf Plakaten gelesen.
Upvotes:19
Downvotes:6
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

"The system as a whole is not financially viable!"
For some readers, the current discussion completely misses the real problem anyway. They are calling for fundamental, far-reaching reforms to the pension system.

It is clear that the system in its current form cannot function in the long term if the number of people entering the labor market each year is lower than the number of people leaving the system to retire. In addition, life expectancy is constantly increasing. Many readers note that the system in its current form cannot possibly be financed in the future.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2656375
Das Umlageverfahren kann auch nicht funktionieren. Ändert endlich das Pensionssystem.
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:8
Benutzer Avatar
271refal
Jeder soll das aus dem Pensionssystem erhalten, was er auch in das System hineingelegt hat. Die soziale Abfederung muß aus dem Steuersystem erfolgen und nicht aus dem Beitragssystem.
Upvotes:18
Downvotes:3
Benutzer Avatar
WS1955
Länger arbeiten wird unumgänglich sein.
Wir haben ja einen Wert nämlich 65 als Antrittsalter, tatsächlich liegt der Durchsnitt bei 59,4 Jahren. Das wird und kann sich nicht ausgehen, da sind Versäumnisse vergangener Regierungen mit verantwortlich Irgendwann wird eine Regierung die heiße Kartoffel Erhöhung des Antrittsalters angehen und dafür wahrscheinlich einiges aushalten müssen.

Upvotes:8
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
Objektiv-betrachtet
Wir reden immer noch alle am eigentlichen Problem vorbei: Das System als ganzes ist so nicht finanzierbar!

Wie soll das in 20-30 Jahren funktionieren, wenn auf jeden Pensionisten ein Arbeiter kommt? Das ist absurd!

Man schaue nach Norwegen, wo das Geld im Staatsfond verwaltet wird. Oder nach Amerika, wo jeder in seinen 401k einzahlt und so das Geld am Markt investiert.

Mit "Gruppe 1 zahlt ein und Gruppe 2 nimmt raus" können sich alle in Zukunft sowieso drauf einstellen, dass es nie wieder auch nur eine einzige Erhöhung gibt und alle, die nicht privat vorsorgen wollen/können am Hungertuch nagen.
Upvotes:6
Downvotes:8

Finally, reader hades67 notes something that was quickly lost in the discussion: the ideas for possible cuts are only ideas for the time being. The FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators are planning to present their budget for 2025 in more detail in the coming days. Until then, the comments remain just a warning to the negotiators. If the plans actually become reality, the government could have already lost a lot of trust before it has even taken office.

Benutzer Avatar
hades67
Da wird jetzt schon wieder gerätselt, was sein könnte. Lasst die Parteien doch erst die Vorschläge aufs Tablett bringen und dann schaun wir mal. Gespart muß dank der ÖVP und Grünen sowieso.
Upvotes:61
Downvotes:11

What do you think about the possible savings in the pension system? What measures would have to be taken to safeguard pensions without penalizing those who finance the system? Do you have any suggestions for more far-reaching reforms? We look forward to your comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Svitak
Stefan Svitak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf