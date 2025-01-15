Don’t miss this shock artist!

A trilogy of exhibitions in the most beautiful places

That's why we're following up here in 2025. The Styrian artist Erwin Wurm is one of the most internationally successful contemporary artists with his sculptures (keyword: Fat Car, Fat House, One-Minute-Sculptures). Landes Kultur GmbH is presenting a trilogy of exhibitions of his work, which can be seen at the Marmorschlössl (from May 17), the Francisco Carolinum (from June 6) and the Gmundner Keramik Manufaktur (from June 18).