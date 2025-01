Big Brother reaches for all the power

Hitler and Stalin are history, but Big Brother has returned through the back door in the form of high-tech capitalism. These are Elon Musk and the other tech oligarchs of Silicon Valley such as Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos; all of them multi-billionaires. Orwell's Ministry of Truth is now based in Silicon Valley, and Orwell's "Big Brother is watching you" is now the scanning of everyone's data by the data octopuses of Silicon Valley.