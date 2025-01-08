Vorteilswelt
Economy

Will Ikea take over the Kika location in Dornbirn?

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 15:30

The Swedish furniture giant is looking at the vacant property in Dornbirn. But nothing has been finalized yet. 

Ikea, the Swedish furniture store, already wanted to set up a spacious branch in Vorarlberg once before - but in 2018, the company decided against establishing a location in Lustenau. Now a possible branch in Vorarlberg is once again on the table. The company is showing interest in the Kika site in Dornbirn, which has now become vacant. The options are being examined, the company said on Wednesday. However, such options would be examined on an ongoing basis - throughout the country.

It is therefore only logical that this property is of at least routine interest to the furniture store. Options are also being examined by the owners of the building. They are interested in a long-term solution. In any case, the location could hardly be more ideal for Ikea. The infrastructural conditions on site with parking, proximity to the trade fair park and highway access are almost perfect. And the Swedish company can't complain about a lack of customer interest either. After all, many Vorarlberg residents make long journeys to Germany (Ulm) or Switzerland (St. Gallen) to store at Ikea.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

