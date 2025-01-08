Will Ikea take over the Kika location in Dornbirn?

It is therefore only logical that this property is of at least routine interest to the furniture store. Options are also being examined by the owners of the building. They are interested in a long-term solution. In any case, the location could hardly be more ideal for Ikea. The infrastructural conditions on site with parking, proximity to the trade fair park and highway access are almost perfect. And the Swedish company can't complain about a lack of customer interest either. After all, many Vorarlberg residents make long journeys to Germany (Ulm) or Switzerland (St. Gallen) to store at Ikea.