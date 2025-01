Do you know these potential FPÖ ministers?

While the high fog in Vienna refuses to lift and a certain gloom prevails, the sky is bright blue for Herbert Kickl and his closest confidants. Until yesterday, they had only one goal: to hoist the FPÖ leader into the chancellorship. Although coalition negotiations are still pending, Kickl is only a few steps away from the chancellorship. The task now is to fill ministerial posts with suitable people - and to do so with an extremely thin pool of personnel. Who would be suitable?