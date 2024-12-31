Banished from Steffl and “pudernackert” in Ischl

The powder dance sparked weeks of excitement and heated debate on social media: Some found it courageous, others repulsive. Many still remember it today. Uhlich's summary: "It has remained a strong positive response. The powder dance embodied cosmopolitanism, a broader concept of beauty and also generated empathy."

And it was the first time she was "really out of the cultural bubble". Ultimately, the powder dance was a fearless plea for the freedom of art, which rightly earned her the Austrian Art Award 2024.



Cultural splinters that shaped the year

New Burg boss

Stefan Bachmann (58) succeeded Kušej as director of the Burgtheater in August. He landed two hits with Bernhard's "Holzfällen", read by Nicholas Ofczarek, and the "Schachnovelle" adapted by Nils Strunk.