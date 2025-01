animals in the cathedral guided tour ernst bauer klagenfurt

"That's a sheep!" Mira is certain. The girl is one of the cathedral biologists who are amazed during the guided tour by Ernst Bauer from Intempo. "The artist carved the animal out of the stone, it's not easy, so it looks like a sheep, but you can tell by the paws: it's a dog." The four-legged friend stands faithfully by St. Roch, who has a wound on his thigh: a plague bump. According to legend, he was seriously ill and the dog brought him bread until Roch had recovered.