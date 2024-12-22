Hard to train

Anyway, this bitch now lives and thrives in our house and is part of the inventory. Smilla's greed is beyond good and evil. I've often thought about letting her eat from the dog bowl until she drops dead. Because she won't stop eating. An "early dog" trauma, I suppose. Not so dissimilar to early childhood traumas, which in adulthood then escalate into a bestial appetite for even more, even further, even higher. "Smilla is like Benko" is the running joke in our house. After all, when Benko bought the Chrysler Building, he dropped dead, in a sense, of course. Let's see when our Smilla crashes.