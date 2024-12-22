"Schneider's glasses"
Hard to train
Although the theory that white dogs are untrainable has not been scientifically proven, author and "Krone" columnist Robert Schneider is firmly convinced of it. His dog Smilla has proven it.
Smilla is difficult to train. I've always said that all dogs with white fur aren't really dogs at all. They can't be trained, they simply can't remember commands like "Here!" and "Down!", but they snatch the treat intended as a reward out of your hand so quickly in an inattentive moment that you're almost inclined to shout "Clever, clever dog!" out of sheer amazement.
Even when we bought Smilla from a breeder in the Allgäu, I thought she was strange. Basically both: the breeder and the little Tibetan terrier. When he saw us for the first time, he jumped over the kennel fence and onto the table in the garden shed, while the other dogs barked or didn't react at all. My children, who were still small at the time, interpreted it as love at first sight.
The breeder obviously sensed this and raised the price by another hundred. Grumbling afterwards, I said to my boys: "You're bad businessmen. You should never let on that you're desperate to buy."
Anyway, this bitch now lives and thrives in our house and is part of the inventory. Smilla's greed is beyond good and evil. I've often thought about letting her eat from the dog bowl until she drops dead. Because she won't stop eating. An "early dog" trauma, I suppose. Not so dissimilar to early childhood traumas, which in adulthood then escalate into a bestial appetite for even more, even further, even higher. "Smilla is like Benko" is the running joke in our house. After all, when Benko bought the Chrysler Building, he dropped dead, in a sense, of course. Let's see when our Smilla crashes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.