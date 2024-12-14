Renovation of outdoor pool and music school put on hold

The budget meeting in Mattighofen municipal council took place on Thursday - the consequences of the insolvency of the lead company were also felt here. The planned renovation of the outdoor pool has been postponed, as has the renovation of the regional music school. However, the development of the fourth well for Mattighofen's drinking water supply will go ahead: "We're not putting it on hold, we need it."