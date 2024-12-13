Still looking?
A pastry baker as a gift tip
Maria Bauer from Podersdorf am See has been baking since she was a child. She made it her profession in 2012 in her "Cafe am See". So far, so normal. In the meantime, she is already "giving it away".
Motif cakes, cake pops, cup cakes, various cakes and cardinal slices - Maria Bauer now makes them almost in her sleep. The Podersdorf native is an enthusiastic confectioner and has turned her passion into a profession. Since 2012, she has not only spoiled family and friends with her sweet delicacies, but also shares her skills with anyone who wants them.
Her self-service fridge at her home in Podersdorf am See is open every day. She recently opened a gift store in Illmitz, where you can also buy her sweets and, of course, she also works to order. But that's not all. Maria Bauer can also be given as a gift.
Business idea based on: "Please help me save the cake!"
She came up with the idea because she has often responded to calls for help from mothers whose attempts at decorating themed cakes have gone wrong. After all, it's not that easy to bring Elsa, Superman and co. to life on your children's cakes and make them look great. If you don't want to use plastic figures, you need fondant. And dealing with it is no easy task for inexperienced bakers. "After I often had to start help campaigns so that the birthday cake wouldn't be a flop, I launched the motif cake decorating course," laughs Bauer. In two to three hours, ready-made cakes are decorated with fondant, and there are tips on how to make simple figures, form florets or how to use sugar lettering.
But children can also bake with her. Baking cake pops or cup cakes with the little ones at a children's party also goes down very well. Or why not give your wife or mom a cardinal cake baking course? Maria Bauer will come to your home and bring all the utensils with her. The cost for around one and a half hours of chatting, stirring and baking together: 85 euros. A gift that will go down just as well with those with a sweet tooth at Christmas as it will during the rest of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
