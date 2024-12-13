A pastry baker as a gift tip

Business idea based on: "Please help me save the cake!"

She came up with the idea because she has often responded to calls for help from mothers whose attempts at decorating themed cakes have gone wrong. After all, it's not that easy to bring Elsa, Superman and co. to life on your children's cakes and make them look great. If you don't want to use plastic figures, you need fondant. And dealing with it is no easy task for inexperienced bakers. "After I often had to start help campaigns so that the birthday cake wouldn't be a flop, I launched the motif cake decorating course," laughs Bauer. In two to three hours, ready-made cakes are decorated with fondant, and there are tips on how to make simple figures, form florets or how to use sugar lettering.