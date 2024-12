“Säumel has recommended himself for the job at Sturm”

"Krone": Johnny, the Sturm year in review: Championship title, cup win, Champions League. How did you experience this year for Sturm?

Johnny Ertl: I was in the stadium for the last match against Klagenfurt when Wüthrich scored the header to win the championship. I was in the 3-seater myself. Fantastic. Especially if you grew up in Graz, experienced the first Champions League era and the championship titles back then. I was there myself as a ball boy. Or the title with Franco Foda, when many of my friends played. And to experience that now is something really special.