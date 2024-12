A quarter of first graders have German deficits

Almost 45 percent of pupils in Vienna cannot follow lessons adequately due to language deficits - this figure recently made headlines. However, German language problems in the classrooms have also increased in Upper Austria, as a "Krone" inquiry to the education directorate shows. According to the survey, almost a quarter (23.3 percent) of first-graders in the current school year are classified as so-called exceptional pupils, meaning that they lack the necessary language skills to fully follow the lessons. This is certainly a challenge for teachers.