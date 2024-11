How Babler plans with taxes and regional parties

"Krone": Mr. Babler, the SPÖ is now in third place in five federal states and at federal level. When will the comeback that you promised when you took office happen?

Andreas Babler: We are always working on finishing first. But we are currently experiencing a rise in right-wing extremists and right-wing populists, not just in Austria but everywhere. Of course, our aim is to become stronger and we cannot be satisfied that we have only maintained our result from last time. But you have to look at the conditions under which such a result is achieved: we had competition from the left - we were able to seal the deal. People are rightly angry about massive inflation, deteriorating healthcare and the lack of real solutions to the migration issue. Populist and far-right parties across Europe are providing simple answers to these problems and profiting from them. Unfortunately, we did not manage to benefit from this resentment against those in power in the last election - so we will work all the harder to really solve these problems in the future.