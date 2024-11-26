Only every second first grader can speak German

Migration and a system in acute difficulties

Alarmingly, the proportion of children who do not speak German as their first language is already around 60 percent in kindergartens. This is where the crisis begins. The root of the problem also lies in the failure of integration. Vienna has the highest proportion of immigrants in Austria: almost 50 percent of the population have a migration background, and two thirds of immigrants come from third countries. The social conditions of these families are often catastrophic: many parents only have a compulsory school education, earn poorly and live in cramped conditions. Their children start life under the worst possible conditions. This can be seen from the latest report on child and youth health published by the city itself.