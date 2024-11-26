Nowak: “Vienna is left-wing, the rest of the country is not”

"I think that's the million-dollar question," says Nowak. "Then they would probably have to elect me as Social Democratic Party leader and not Mr. Fussi or Mr. Babler." The central challenge is the positioning of the SPÖ: "Will the SPÖ become a middle-class party, because it is actually its old clientele, which has also become a little more affluent thanks to social democracy? Or does it continue to see itself as the party of the poorer and poorest?"