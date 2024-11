“The 38-hour week ends for us on Wednesday”

Their names are "Beate", "Alexa" and "Sunshine" and they are having a mid-morning nap when we visit, looking quite content in their large playpen. Of course, Karin and Herbert Weiss would also allow them to graze, but that is one of the biggest challenges here in Fötschach near Leutschach: "There isn't enough space." There is a road in front of the barn and a meadow behind it, "but it's only leased and too small for our 50 cows".