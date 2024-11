Savior Nagelsmann? He hits the brakes

The 7:0 also meant the extension of a curious series. The DFB team's previous three international matches in Freiburg had ended with the same unusual result. Germany had also won 7:0 against Kuwait in 2002, Malta in 2004 and Luxembourg in 2006 in the Breisgau. All three games were test matches before major tournaments and took place in the old Dreisamstadion. The most recent victory was Germany's first competitive match in Freiburg and was a premiere at Europa-Park-Stadion.