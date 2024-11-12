On the way to China
Emergency landing! Beach volleyball player saw turbine on fire
Scary moments for Carinthia's beach volleyball player Xandi Huber. Together with partner Felix Friedl, he was on the plane that left Rome for China on Monday - and started to burn. In sporting terms? Huber's ex-partner Robin Seidl is returning to Carinthia after more than ten years in Vienna, wants to rehabilitate himself there and tackle the 2028 Olympics.
Huge shock for Carinthian beach volleyball player Xandi Huber and partner Felix Friedl (Styria) on their journey to China. After take-off at Rome airport, the plane's engine exploded and caught fire. The Boeing with 249 people on board had to make several loops over the sea with the engine on fire in order to release kerosene - only then did they make an emergency landing at the airport of departure. "We are still reeling from the shock. That was really bad," says the 39-year-old.
The duo arrived in China more than a day later, and the qualifier at the Challenge event against Mol/Mol (Nor) starts on Wednesday. "We just arrived right before the start of the tournament. It will be a fight against the tiredness from the turbulent journey and the jet lag," says Huber. Nevertheless, the aim is to qualify for the main competition.
Robin Seidl returns to Klagenfurt
At home in Klagenfurt, Huber's former partner Robin Seidl is working on his career. After more than ten years in Vienna, the Velden native is returning to Carinthia. After parting ways with Mo Pristauz (who now forms a duo with Julian Hörl), Robin is looking for a new partner.
"The infrastructure in Carinthia is great. I'm more flexible and can help shape things. I have to see what else I'm capable of, I have options from Vienna and Carinthia," says Seidl. A revival with Huber is also not out of the question. Seidl: "The long-term goal is the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, next year I want to go to the World Championships in Australia."
