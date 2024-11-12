Emergency landing! Beach volleyball player saw turbine on fire

Huge shock for Carinthian beach volleyball player Xandi Huber and partner Felix Friedl (Styria) on their journey to China. After take-off at Rome airport, the plane's engine exploded and caught fire. The Boeing with 249 people on board had to make several loops over the sea with the engine on fire in order to release kerosene - only then did they make an emergency landing at the airport of departure. "We are still reeling from the shock. That was really bad," says the 39-year-old.