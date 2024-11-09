Unrest and confusion
“Wolves” chaos! The reasons for the Hasenhüttl crisis
Despite the victory against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup, VFL Wolfsburg has not been able to bring calm to the club. In the league, coach Ralph Hasenhüttl's team is falling short of expectations. Instead, the "Wolves" are fighting against unrest within their own club. How can the turnaround succeed?
Coach Hasenhüttl and the entire club had clear goals before the season: to finish in a European Cup place at the end of the season. After a few games, however, Wolfsburg are in danger of running out of steam. They have just nine points to their name. Instead of dreaming of Europe, the club is suddenly plagued by slight relegation worries.
There are a number of specific reasons for this, as reported by "Sport Bild". First and foremost, the composition of the squad, which did not go according to plan in the summer. According to the report, Hasenhüttl had actually called for new players who embodied his transitional soccer. In the end, only one player, attacking player Mohamed Amoura, fit into this concept. Otherwise, the team was hardly changed.
A scandal keeps the club on tenterhooks
With Jonas Wind and Lovro Majer, there are now two players in the squad who earn a lot of money but don't really fit in with Hasenhüttl's playing concept. The Austrian has not yet succeeded in integrating them into the system. The team also lacks real leaders. Only captain Maximilian Arnold leads the way. Veteran Yannick Gerhardt is also a man of clear words - although he hardly plays a role in sport at the moment.
In general, the issue of communication is a major thorn in the side of the "Wolves". There is said to be unrest within the club, with some members of the coaching staff complaining about a lack of communication. Some players also feel that those responsible should communicate their plans more clearly.
And then there is the homophobia scandal surrounding striker Kevin Behrens. He refused to sign a jersey with rainbow colors at a signing session. "I don't sign that kind of gay shit," explained the 33-year-old. A matter that has already been officially dealt with internally, but still caused a great deal of excitement and continues to bring unrest to the club. These are not easy times for "wolf tamer" Hasenhüttl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
