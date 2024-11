“I brake and see, it’s not going to work”

After the horrific accident involving the subway surfers outside Schönbrunn, Wiener Linien once again had to inform passengers that "the driver was receiving crisis psychology support". And many people, including in the "Krone" internet forums, wondered, despite all their sympathy for the victim: Why is the driver so bothered by this? He couldn't have prevented it! "That's exactly the problem," says Andrea Schmalzer, head of the crisis intervention team at Wiener Linien.