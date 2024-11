All tough? What really helps against the “winter blues”

Tiredness, lack of energy and drive as well as a certain sadness can get the better of you in the cold months - and can be signs of the so-called "winter blues": a condition in which people withdraw more, are less socially active and often lose themselves in brooding, says psychiatrist Elisabeth Harmankaya. "It's a phase in which people fall into a certain melancholy due to the darkness and the approaching end of the year," she says.