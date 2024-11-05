It’s standing! Christmas tree is once again enthroned in the old town

Preparations for the Christmas market

In the coming days, around 1,300 lights will also be installed on the Christmas tree. Year after year, the Christmas tree is traditionally put up shortly after All Saints' Day. Why so early? "Because the construction of the 70 or so market stalls at the Christmas market begins at the same time. For safety and space reasons, it is no longer possible to install the giant tree in the historic old town later," explains the city.