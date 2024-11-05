This is what it looks like
It’s standing! Christmas tree is once again enthroned in the old town
A glance at the calendar shows: The Advent and Christmas season is not far away! On Tuesday, the Christmas tree was once again erected in front of the Golden Roof in Innsbruck's Old Town. Now the preparations for the Christmas markets are starting.
It is 34 years old, weighs around 3000 kilograms and is an eye-catcher in front of the Golden Roof in the old town: this year's Christmas tree was erected on Tuesday by employees of the Office for Forests and Nature.
From the garden to Innsbruck's landmark
"The approximately 15-metre-high spruce comes from a private garden in the Wilten district and will adorn the newly paved historic city center until 14 January," says the city.
Preparations for the Christmas market
In the coming days, around 1,300 lights will also be installed on the Christmas tree. Year after year, the Christmas tree is traditionally put up shortly after All Saints' Day. Why so early? "Because the construction of the 70 or so market stalls at the Christmas market begins at the same time. For safety and space reasons, it is no longer possible to install the giant tree in the historic old town later," explains the city.
The markets in the Old Town, on Bergisel and on Marktplatz will open their doors this year on Friday, November 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
