Sahin warns: “Sturm is a coaching team”

Marcel Sabitzer had to come off the pitch with calf problems, but on Monday the Styrian, who had once turned professional at GAK, gave the all-clear. The 30-year-old should be back in midfield on Tuesday, as he is also needed there. Sahin lamented ten injured players, from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to defenders Niklas Süle and Waldemar Anton to striker Karim Adeyemi.