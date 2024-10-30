The doctor that mothers trust

Little Lea weighed a delicate 3460 grams when she came into the world on October 12 - carefully guided into the world by Dr. Martin Imhof and his courageous team of experienced midwives and ward nurses. "The girl is adorable," says the doctor, who enjoys the trust of so many expectant and "perfect" mothers, to the happy young mother Bettina Haidinger-Schindl from Göllersdorf. After our visit to the clinic, we can only confirm this. "I felt safe and secure here from the very first second - and even more so when my little girl was born," says the 35-year-old woman with a smile - her child lovingly cared for.