Luminary in Korneuburg
The doctor that mothers trust
Infinitely gentle, deeply experienced and able to precisely sense the needs of young mothers - all these skills are what make Professor Martin Imhof at the Korneuburg maternity ward so special!
Little Lea weighed a delicate 3460 grams when she came into the world on October 12 - carefully guided into the world by Dr. Martin Imhof and his courageous team of experienced midwives and ward nurses. "The girl is adorable," says the doctor, who enjoys the trust of so many expectant and "perfect" mothers, to the happy young mother Bettina Haidinger-Schindl from Göllersdorf. After our visit to the clinic, we can only confirm this. "I felt safe and secure here from the very first second - and even more so when my little girl was born," says the 35-year-old woman with a smile - her child lovingly cared for.
The art is to allow the naturalness of a birth as far as possible, but to provide the woman and child with maximum medical support.
Primarius Martin Imhof, Leiter der Geburtenabteilung Korrneuburg
"With Professor Imhof, we have a real luminary for our regional hospital care network," says the responsible regional councillor Ludwig Schleritzko. The medical career of the likeable doctor is indeed impressive. He is not only the head of gynecology and obstetrics at the Korneuburg hospital, but also head of the teaching hospital and head of the renowned Institute for Cell-Oriented Therapy in Gynecology.
1200 births
Of the 1,200 or so births in his career, Imhof, who is also the founder of a center for fertility medicine, has a special memory of his first caesarean section: "I didn't want to give up that tender baby." But every birth is a miracle of life in its own right. In any case, his medical credo is touching: there is strength in calm. "And not just for expectant mothers, but also for their partners," smiles the professor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.