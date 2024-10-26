Here in the video
Stuttgart legends rant against Juventus fans
These are scenes that you wouldn't have expected from Stuttgart legends. But after the Germans' 1:0 winning goal at Juventus Turin in the 92nd minute, emotions also ran high among Hansi Müller and his colleagues.
This is now shown in a video from the stadium that has surfaced online. It shows the former Wacker star and Stuttgart ambassador Müller celebrating El Bilal Touré's last-minute goal together with former players Guido Buchwald, Timo Hildebrand and Cacau.
Here is the video from the stadium:
The victims were a few Juventus fans, who are said to have incited the verbal skirmish. It is said that they had repeatedly mocked the VfB legends beforehand.
"When Millot missed the penalty, one Italian really mocked us and gave us the finger. He behaved unsportingly and disrespectfully towards us, which is an absolute no-go," Müller told the German newspaper "Bild". However, the stewards had only watched.
"I've never experienced anything like it."
Müller: "I've been to a lot of soccer matches. But I've never experienced anything like this. We are brand ambassadors for VfB. Our reaction was nothing other than to fight back. It's clear that we former players give everything for our club. When we are ridiculed, we don't just take it like that." And that is exactly why the former players are now being celebrated by Stuttgart fans online.
