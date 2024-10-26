Katzer in demand
Rapid: The euphoria generates new interest
Fans, market value, victories - Rapid is on a record course. Sporting director Markus Katzer is a father of success - and other clubs are noticing.
"Magical SCR", echoed through Hütteldorf during the 1:0 win against FC Noah. Coach Robert Klauß even sang along in the coaching zone - which was caught on TV. He loves this song, couldn't help but enjoy the moment emotionally ...
Of course, it's "only" the Conference League, not the Champions League, which is probably the "right" competition for Rapid at the moment. And yet the euphoria is justified. Captain Seidl and Co. are now unbeaten in ten competitive matches (including just three draws), and the Green-Whites have been a force in Hütteldorf this season. And they have attracted an average of 21,150 fans to their home games in the league so far - which puts them on course for a record.
A credit to Klauß, who has been in office for just under eleven months. And sports director Markus Katzer. Since the former defender took over on 1 January 2023, the market value of the squad has almost doubled to its current level of 41.5 million euros. Many of his transfers have paid off. Rapid made a profit of 6.5 million euros in the summer. And got stronger on the pitch.
No denial
Which is why, according to "Krone" information, Sturm (looking for a successor to Schicker), Salzburg (the Freund legacy is too big for Seonbuchner) and clubs from Germany have now approached the 44-year-old to sound out their interest. Katzer does not deny this: "It's nice when others notice our good work. But we are only at the beginning of a long journey."
Katzer is officially not thinking of leaving and has a contract until December 31, 2025, but there have reportedly been no talks with Rapid. And the closer the expiration date approaches, the more exciting the issue of an extension could become for the Rapid presidium in charge. Especially as elections are due in Hütteldorf in autumn 2025 and there are rumors that club boss Alexander Wrabetz could be drawn into politics (SPÖ).
Due to a lack of success, Rapid was not used to the fact that sports directors or coaches could be poached. Even though they had courted Schicker before Katzer. The wake-up call from Salzburg and Graz is all the more important now.
Oh yes, there's no stress with Klauß, he has a contract until summer 2026. Just like Ralf Rangnick after a successful World Cup qualifying campaign with the ÖFB. Soccer Austria is already getting nervous.
