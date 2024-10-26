Rapid: The euphoria generates new interest

Of course, it's "only" the Conference League, not the Champions League, which is probably the "right" competition for Rapid at the moment. And yet the euphoria is justified. Captain Seidl and Co. are now unbeaten in ten competitive matches (including just three draws), and the Green-Whites have been a force in Hütteldorf this season. And they have attracted an average of 21,150 fans to their home games in the league so far - which puts them on course for a record.