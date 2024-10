Ukraine war: pseudo-peace would be a horror scenario!

In a few weeks' time, the period of Rasputitsa will begin, i.e. the literal "lack of peace" of the Russian-Ukrainian region in the autumn mud, followed by General Winter and finally the second Rasputitsa in the thaw. These months are the nightmare of aggressors, as Napoleon and Hitler had to experience. For Ukraine, they are a much-needed respite. The Ukrainian army has recently suffered setbacks. President Selensky describes the development as "worrying".