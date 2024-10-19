Carinthian award
“People of heart are the kit of society”
For months, we have been traveling all over the country, visiting Carinthians who are committed to their fellow human beings - today, Saturday, the time has finally come: our people of the heart are being honored!
"It's all about the heart, it's all about cordiality. It's all about people of the heart!" says Hannes Mößlacher, editor-in-chief of the "Kärntner Krone", opening the Herzensmensch-Gala at the Congress Center Wörthersee in Pörtschach.
But before the celebrations begin - what are people of the heart? "They are the ones who hold our lives together - in families, among friends, in clubs, in families, in our entire country. People of the heart are the kit of our society," says Mößlacher. Mayor Silvia Häusl-Benz agrees: "Every community needs people of the heart. Thank you to the Kronen Zeitung for putting them in front of the curtain!"
People of heart are the kit of society
Without the voluntary work that many in our society not only do, but actually live every day, our lives would look different: "Let's try it together, let's imagine we had no volunteers: Where would we be without fire departments, without water rescuers, without so many others?" said Governor Peter Kaiser at the gala: "Therefore: thank you, thank you, thank you! That's what I mean by society: helping together and doing things together!"
Lina Rogy is the first individual to receive her award: with a fundraising campaign, she triggered a wave of helpfulness and saved the farm of an Upper Austrian woman - without even knowing her!
Fabian Buchacher stands for camaraderie and solidarity - he is an emergency paramedic with the Red Cross and a part-time air rescuer, and is also involved as a fire department commander and with the mountain rescue service! "Even as a child, Fabian always played with fire engines and rescue vehicles," recalls his aunt Gabi Niescher.
Kerstin Radl "is a person of the heart because she is always there for everyone," say her friends and colleagues - the medical assistant was the first fully trained female mountain rescuer at her local station. She would like to use her Herzensmensch award and the prize to "invite the mountain rescue team to a big snack", she laughs on stage.
Stay tuned - this article will be updated regularly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.