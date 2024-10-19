People of heart are the kit of society

Without the voluntary work that many in our society not only do, but actually live every day, our lives would look different: "Let's try it together, let's imagine we had no volunteers: Where would we be without fire departments, without water rescuers, without so many others?" said Governor Peter Kaiser at the gala: "Therefore: thank you, thank you, thank you! That's what I mean by society: helping together and doing things together!"